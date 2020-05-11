|
Randall "Randy" H. Brown
Stewartstown - Randall "Randy" H. Brown, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home after a two-year battle with cancer. He was the husband of Regina "Jeanie" A. (McClung) Brown, to whom he was married 38 years.
Born in Washington, D.C. he was a son of the late Laurence Murphy Brown, Jr. and Ruth Janet (Hardy) Brown. Randy worked for Oxford Instruments for 22 years as a Senior Customer Support Engineer for the NanoAnalysis team where he installed and repaired electron microscopes. He loved his job and traveled all over the world throughout his career, which fueled his love of different cultures, especially their food. When his children were young, he coached and umpired for Stewartstown Baseball and also coached and refereed for Barrens Soccer Club. Randy was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time at home with his family.
In addition to his wife Jeanie, he is survived by two children Colin P. Brown and Alison M. Brown; two grandchildren, Camden P. Brown and Anora R. Brown, and their mother Meghan; two brothers David F. Brown and wife Sharon, Steve L. Brown and wife Margie, and one sister Janet K. Brown. He is survived by extended family members, including many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown is assisting the family during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Cancer Patient Help Fund" c/o Wellspan York Heath Foundation; 50 N Duke St., 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 11 to May 13, 2020