Randy A. Hannigan
Randy A. Hannigan

DuBois - Randy A. Hannigan, Age 69 of DuBois, Pa died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home.

Born on February 19, 1951 in York, Pa, he was the son of Earl W. Hannigan and Mary J. Cunningham Hannigan. His father survives and lives in Windsor, PA. His mother preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Red Lion High School, 1969.

He is survived by his wife, Katie (Mock) Hannigan, 2 daughters Becci Hannigan and Megan Orf & her husband Joe, 4 grandchildren Kissinger & Zion Knott, and Helen & Lily Orf, a sister Connie "Cookie" Hannigan & her husband Marty Reed and his step mother Audy Hannigan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hahne Cancer Center and/or Penn Highlands Hospice, both at 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

