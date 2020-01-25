|
|
Randy B. Gohn
Mount Wolf - Randy B. Gohn. 68, entered into rest Friday, January 24, 2020, in hospice care at his home.
A graveside service will be Friday, January 31, at 12:00 noon at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville, with Pastor Jerry Schmidt of Wrightsville Hope UMC officiating.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Gohn was born January 29, 1951, in Columbia, the son of the late C. Dean and Marion (Stoutzenberger) Gohn. He had been employed at Coca-Cola, and Tremont Vending.
Randy is survived by sisters, Jo Ann Beck, and her husband Deon of York, and Jo Lynn Beltz, wife of the late Ted Beltz, of York, and nieces, Erin and Kelly Beck of York, and Kacey Beltz of Los Angeles, CA.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020