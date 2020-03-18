Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy D. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy D. Scott Obituary
Randy D. Scott

York - Randy D. Scott, 59, of York,PA entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 16,2020. Randy was employed as a welder for Doucette Industries for the past 28 years. His life was centered around hunting, fishing and trapping along with his devotion to being a great father and grandfather to his 3 grandchildren, all of which shaped him into the man he was. He is survived by his mother, Kay Moyer; son, Andrew and wife, Miranda Scott; brothers Lorne Scott and Christopher Dittenhafer; and his 3 grandchildren Ethan Scott, Cora Scott and Juliana Scott all of York, PA. Per Randy's last wishes, there will be no service held and in lieu of flowers and to honor his character, all those who wish may make a donation to the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -