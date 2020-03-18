|
|
Randy D. Scott
York - Randy D. Scott, 59, of York,PA entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 16,2020. Randy was employed as a welder for Doucette Industries for the past 28 years. His life was centered around hunting, fishing and trapping along with his devotion to being a great father and grandfather to his 3 grandchildren, all of which shaped him into the man he was. He is survived by his mother, Kay Moyer; son, Andrew and wife, Miranda Scott; brothers Lorne Scott and Christopher Dittenhafer; and his 3 grandchildren Ethan Scott, Cora Scott and Juliana Scott all of York, PA. Per Randy's last wishes, there will be no service held and in lieu of flowers and to honor his character, all those who wish may make a donation to the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020