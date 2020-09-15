1/1
Randy Dale Murr
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Dale Murr

Mountville - Randy Dale Murr, 77 of Mountville passed away at Hospice of Mount Joy on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was the husband of Deborah (Matson) Murr. They were together for 39 years.

Born August 11, 1943 in Lancaster. He was the son of the

late Joseph and Evelyn (Burkholder) Murr. He was preceded in death by a sister Jolyn Oberholtzer. Who lived in Arizona with her husband Obie and raised two beautiful children.

Randy was a devoted fan of Penn State Football. He also received his Electrical Engineer degree from Penn State. He worked for Fincor Electronics for 43 years before retirement. Randy loved playing his piano, doing woodworking, building clocks and working with stain glass. He loved photography and he became a great baker, especially making his homemade breads. Randy was the kind of man when he started a project he made sure he finished it till the end.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a stepson Bryan Matson, He also has two other children, Carol Ann and Joe Murr. He will be deeply missed by his Boston Terrier, Ripley who he spoiled every chance he could, and the people who loved him and knew him. Following cremation, there will be no services, by his request. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Services of Lancaster
2024 Marietta Avenue
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 273-6283
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved