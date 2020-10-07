Randy Duncan



York - Randy Duncan, 61, entered into rest on September 25, 2020. Born on August 23, 1959 in Washington D.C., he was the son of Rebecca Ann and the late Albert Jones. Randy was the loving husband of Selina (Thomas) Duncan whom he spent over 30 years with.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on October 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc, 822 E. Market Street. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m - 2 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









