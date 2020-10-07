1/1
Randy Duncan
1959 - 2020
Randy Duncan

York - Randy Duncan, 61, entered into rest on September 25, 2020. Born on August 23, 1959 in Washington D.C., he was the son of Rebecca Ann and the late Albert Jones. Randy was the loving husband of Selina (Thomas) Duncan whom he spent over 30 years with.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on October 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc, 822 E. Market Street. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m - 2 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
Rip Randy you will be missed my Brother we had lots of fun and you help me Grow thanks.
Christopher Leak
Friend
September 30, 2020
I can’t believe my husband is gone!! You will be missed but never forgotten.
Abigail Leak
Spouse
