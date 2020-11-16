1/
Randy G. Emig
Randy G. Emig

Dover - Randy G. Emig, 54, entered into rest unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his father's home.

Born August 30, 1966 in York, he was the son of Terry G. Emig of Dover and the late Gloria J. (Luckenbaugh) Emig and step-son of Jennifer Emig of Dover.

Randy was a graduate of Dover Area High School and he worked as an autobody tech/repair man.

He enjoyed restoring street rods.

In addition to his father and step-mother, Randy is survived by his sister, Christine J. Emig of York. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Erma and Gene Emig.

Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Randy's graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Suburban Memorial Gardens, 3825 Bull Rd., Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace UCC in Hanover.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
