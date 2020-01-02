Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy L. Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy L. Fisher Obituary
Randy L. Fisher

York - Randy Lee Fisher, age 65, passed away on Dec 29th, 2019 at 1:20 pm, with his

wife by his side. They were married on Feb 14th 1998.

He was a member of the Seventh -Day Adventist Church. Randy was the son of the late Samuel Fisher and Mary (Ruppert) Shelly.

He was born on April 12, 1954 in York.

He is survived by his wife, Jane M. (Stambaugh) Fisher

Brother Samuel Scott Fisher and wife Donna

Step father Barry Shelly,Step brother Barry Shelly Jr.

Step sister Linda Moul, Aunt, Bertha Alwine

Cousins, Edward Alwine and wife Laura

Cheryl Spicher and husband Jay

Randy loved to watch sports. His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers

and Philadelphia Phillies.

He loved collecting sport caps and memorabilia.

He enjoyed going out to restaurants, shopping and going on long drives.

He especially loved going to Roots Auction on Tuesdays in Lancaster.

My husband was my best friend and I will miss him so much, until we see

each other in Heaven.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the York Seventh-day Adventist Church

2220 Roosevelt Ave, York, Pa 17408
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -