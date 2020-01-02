|
Randy L. Fisher
York - Randy Lee Fisher, age 65, passed away on Dec 29th, 2019 at 1:20 pm, with his
wife by his side. They were married on Feb 14th 1998.
He was a member of the Seventh -Day Adventist Church. Randy was the son of the late Samuel Fisher and Mary (Ruppert) Shelly.
He was born on April 12, 1954 in York.
He is survived by his wife, Jane M. (Stambaugh) Fisher
Brother Samuel Scott Fisher and wife Donna
Step father Barry Shelly,Step brother Barry Shelly Jr.
Step sister Linda Moul, Aunt, Bertha Alwine
Cousins, Edward Alwine and wife Laura
Cheryl Spicher and husband Jay
Randy loved to watch sports. His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers
and Philadelphia Phillies.
He loved collecting sport caps and memorabilia.
He enjoyed going out to restaurants, shopping and going on long drives.
He especially loved going to Roots Auction on Tuesdays in Lancaster.
My husband was my best friend and I will miss him so much, until we see
each other in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York Seventh-day Adventist Church
2220 Roosevelt Ave, York, Pa 17408
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020