Randy L. Heaps
York - Randy L. Heaps, 68, entered into rest on July 31, 2020. Born on May 14, 1952 in York, he was the son of the late Clara and Lee Heaps. Randy worked various retail jobs early in his career, including employment at King's Department Store. Randy also co-owned a small bookstore during these early years. He later went on to work for and retire from Maple Donuts after 18 years of working in the warehouse. Randy was an avid fan of classic science fiction movies and conventions. He also had a warm heart for animals, and adored his pets.

Randy leaves to cherish his memory a sister, Doris Benninger of Winterville, NC; newphews, James Gemmill of New Bern, NC and Michael Gemmill and wife Wendy of Winterville, NC; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Delores Kling. The family would like to express our Thanks to Randy's best friend, Mick Miller who was more like a brother to Randy.

Burial will be held at Wiseburg Cemetery in Whitehall MD. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
