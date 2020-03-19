|
|
Randy Swords
York - Randy C. Swords, age 61, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on March 18, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Nancy E. (Michael); together they shared over 17 years of marriage.
Randy was born in York on April 4, 1958 and was the son of the late John Swords and Geraldine (Eckenrode) Swords. Randy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he cherished the time he spent with his family; loved yard work, rock concerts, riding his motorcycle and was an avid New England patriots fan.
In addition to his wife Nancy; he is survived by his children Mallory Harman and partner Shawn, Nicole Thompson and husband Chris, Rachel Smith and fiance' Jeremy, Samantha Swords, and Sierra Swords; 6 grandchildren including his special grandson Landon Harman, whom they affectionately refereed to each other as "Bread and Butter" and 2 step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings John Swords and wife Sandy, Rick Swords and wife Emily, Barb Sweitzer and husband George, Kathy Miller and husband Steve, Dave Swords and wife Elaine, Rodney Swords and wife Kathy ; his brothers-in-law Ron Michael and wife Sue and Ed Michael and wife Rachel; his sister-in-law Diane Betlyon and husband Dick, several nieces and nephews, his devoted dogs Jethro and Ziva and cats Snowbaby and Pearl.
Following cremation, a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020