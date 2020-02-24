|
Randy Troup
DELTA - Randy Lee Troup, 58, of Lower Chanceford Township, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was the husband of Robert Lee Mortorff. The couple celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on November 21, 2019.
Randy was born in Lewisberry on September 30, 1961, the son of the late Stewart and Betty (Funk) Troup. He had worked for many years at Tate's Access Flooring in Red Lion and then at York Hospital. He was a kind and loving person who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Randy loved to bake and was known for his great pies and cakes. He attended Red Land School District.
Randy leaves three sisters, Barb Zeigler and her husband Jack of Dillsburg; Gloria Kline and her husband Charles of Dover, and Sharon Myers and her husband, Richard of Windsor; three brothers, Barry Troup and his wife Teresa of York, Vernon Troup and his wife Tina of Red Lion, and Gary Troup of Wrightsville; 14 nieces and nephews; 20 great nieces and nephews; and three great, great nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Troup.
Services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020