Raoul W. Barnhart
Dallastown - DALLASTOWN - Raoul W. Barnhart, 86, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Esther M. (Griffith) Barnhart to whom he was married for 63 years.
Born May 2, 1934 in York, he was the son of Wilbert E. and Pauline L. (Moyer) Barnhart. Barney worked as a butcher at Graul's Supermarket in Maryland, where he retired from after a lifelong career. Mr. Barnhart was a member of Red Lion American Legion, Hawks Gunning Club and the former Moose Lodge. Raoul loved country and western music and was a lead guitar player in a few bands. What he loved the most were Sunday gatherings surrounded by family. He was a US Army veteran.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Barnhart is survived by two sons, Todd A. Barnhart of Glen Rock and Jan I. Barnhart of Spry; two daughters, Kim A. Wolfe of Red Lion and Sherry L. Bowman of Dover; eight grandchildren, Derek, Brandon, Christa, Ashley, Tyler, Cyle, Dylan and Kayla; three great grandchildren, Arianna, Alli and Mason; and a sister, Phyllis Bixler of York. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Barnhart.
A private celebration of life tribute service and viewing will be held for his family. Burial will be in Bethlehem Stonepile Cemetery with full Military Honors presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in York Daily Record from May 30 to May 31, 2020.