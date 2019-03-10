|
|
Ray A. Stiffler
Shrewsbury - Ray A. Stiffler, 70, of Shrewsbury, passed at Wellspan York Hospital on Friday March 8th, 2019. He was the loving husband of Christi Stiffler, with whom he celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Ray was born in Railroad, PA to Walter and Helen (Shadle) Stiffer. He was a part of the 1966 graduating class of Susquehannock High School. Ray worked for Caterpillar for over 30 years, and also spent some time at York Harley Davidson. Ray was a lovable guy who enjoyed many activities including being in the great outdoors, hunting, traveling, genealogy, and spending time with his family. He was involved with Pack 90 Shrewsbury Boy Scouts for many years. Ray participated with the Glen Rock Historical Society and loved to learn about the local history of Glen Rock and Seitzland.
In addition to his wife Christi, Ray is survived by his two children Shannon Stiffler and Corbi Beitz; 1 grandson Jacob Beitz; 2 sisters, Wanda Tracy and her husband Charles, and Doreen Stiffler; 1 brother, Wayne Stiffler and his wife Brenda.; 1 brother-in-law Ray Aldrich; 1 sister-in-law Marian Stiffler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ray is preceded in death by his parents; a sister Gloria Aldrich; and a brother Walter Stiffler, Jr.
A viewing will be held at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349 on Tuesday March 12 from 6-8PM. Services and Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Ray's memory to the Rose Fire Company 200 East Main Street, New Freedom, PA 17349.
HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019