Ray Arthur Kuntz
York - Ray Arthur Kuntz, 85, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.
He was the husband of Barbara A. (Noel) Kuntz. They met at the former Teenage Club (TAC) and were married for 61 years.
Ray was born in York on November 24, 1934, son of the late Arthur and Vera Adell (Van Hyning) Kuntz.
Ray graduated from William Penn Senior High School, Class of 1953 and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and retired at AC & S. Ray was a lifelong member of Fourth United Methodist Church and played in the Sunday School orchestra for 72 years. He loved music and was a professional bass player. He played for several local bands including, The Modern Men, Don Frey and the Naturals, Lord Charles, and the Bob Harry Band. He was also a lifelong member of the Hawks Gunning Club.
In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by a son, William Kuntz and his companion, Denise Calabrese; daughter, Marie Shoemaker and her husband, Rodney; three grandchildren, Courtney Kuntz, Alyssa Shoemaker and her companion, Dan Mentzer, and John Shoemaker and his wife, Caitlin. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Jean Leppo, Lois Kindig, and Norma Gable; and a brother, Donald Kuntz.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Fourth United Methodist Church, 20 N. Lehman Street, York, with the Rev. Jane A. Harrison officiating. There will be a viewing on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fourth United Methodist Church, 20 N. Lehman Street, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020