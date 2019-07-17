|
Ray Billet
Dover - Ray Eugene Billet, 75, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Lynn (Marshall) Billet for 33 years.
Born in York on January 29, 1944, Ray was the son of the late George and Treva (Raver) Hayes. Ray served as a staff sergeant in the National Guard and formed his career as a supervisor for various steel manufacturing facilities.
The celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes, 2114 West Market St, York with Pastor Phil Covert officiating. The viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service. The burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Billet is survived by five children, Ray and Deb Billet of York, Steve Billet of York, Lynn and Carlton Ball of North Carolina, Lori and Russel Moon of York and Lisa and Daniel Dubs of Hanover, 9 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 17, 2019