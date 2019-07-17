Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Billet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Billet


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Billet Obituary
Ray Billet

Dover - Ray Eugene Billet, 75, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Lynn (Marshall) Billet for 33 years.

Born in York on January 29, 1944, Ray was the son of the late George and Treva (Raver) Hayes. Ray served as a staff sergeant in the National Guard and formed his career as a supervisor for various steel manufacturing facilities.

The celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes, 2114 West Market St, York with Pastor Phil Covert officiating. The viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service. The burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Billet is survived by five children, Ray and Deb Billet of York, Steve Billet of York, Lynn and Carlton Ball of North Carolina, Lori and Russel Moon of York and Lisa and Daniel Dubs of Hanover, 9 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now