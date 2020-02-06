|
Ray Brown
FELTON - Ray Emerson Brown, 82, most recently of Chanceford Township and formerly of Windsor Township, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at York Hospital as the result of injuries sustained in a tragic automobile accident. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Henry) Brown. The couple had celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on December 27, 2019.
A celebration of life service for Ray and his wife will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Rd. in Brogue, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. His pastor, The Reverend Kathleen Kuehl will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private in Machpela Cemetery in Yorkana.
Ray was born in York on October 14, 1937 and was a lifelong resident of York County. He was the son of the late H. Earl Brown and Edna M. (Wilson) Brown. He was a graduate of Red Lion Area High School. After graduation he worked as a surveyor, became a carpenter and later went into a partnership in the construction business from which he retired.
Ray was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Brogue where he served on church council and was the chairman of the property committee for many years. He was a member of the God Followers, and assisted with the clothes giveaway every month. He enjoyed gardening, going to the shore, and traveling.
Ray leaves a son, Douglas "Doug" Ray Brown, and his wife Cindy Louise (Ferguson) Brown of York; a daughter Shelley Ann (Brown) Wilson and her husband Thomas J Wilson of Bernville Pa; and two beloved grandsons, Zachary Douglas Brown and Justin Robert Brown; a brother, E. Eugene Brown and his wife Dorladeen of York; and two sisters, Janice M. (Brown) Dehoff of York and Elizabeth "Betty" (Brown) Korupp of Germany. He was preceded in death by a sister, Faye A. (Brown) Trout, a brother, Glenn R. Brown, and a brother-in-law, Sherwood "Woody" Dehoff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St James Evangelical Lutheran Church. 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, PA 17309. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020