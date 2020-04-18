Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Red Lion - Ray D. Axe, 93, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Audrey M. (Fout) Axe to whom he was married for 56 years.

Born February 14, 1927 in Wrightsville, a son of the late Leroy and Myrtle E. (Ritz) Axe, he retired from York Intl. after 35 years of service. Mr. Axe was a member of Water's Edge United Methodist Church, Yorkanna Game & Gun Club and UAW Local 1872. He enjoyed going hunting and was proud of the homes and cabin he built for his family. Ray was a US Army Veteran of WWII.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Axe is survived by six sons, Michael S. and wife Cindy Axe, James D. and wife Kimber Axe, Ray D. Axe, Jr. and wife Sue, Christopher L. and wife Shelly Axe, Larry E. and wife Kristy Axe, Roger W. and wife Brenda Axe; a daughter, Wendy Hirt; 16 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and three sisters, Yvonne M. Axe, Donna R. Kleiser and Nancy L. Leibhart. He was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis R. and Irvin L. Axe; a daughter, Linda Markle; four brothers; and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held privately for the family with his Pastor, Terry Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Craley Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the US Army. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
