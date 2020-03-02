|
Ray D. Boyd
Felton - Ray D. Boyd, 78, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his residence.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Betty Frey officiating. A viewing will be from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday and 10-11 a.m. on Friday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Brogue.
Born on January 6, 1942 in Windsor Twp., he was a son of the late Truman W. and Velma R. (Schmuck) Boyd. Ray was a truck driver for Conway Central Express, Cement Express and County Line Quarry over the years until his retirement.
Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying his plane, playing cards and loved to have cookouts and be around friends and family.
Mr. Boyd is survived by six children, Edward E. Boyd and his wife, Tammy L. of York, Charles Boyd, Lacy Sechrist and her husband, Craig Reichard of Wrightsville, Wesley Sechrist of Lower Windsor, Jacob B. Sechrist and his wife, Melissa of Lower Windsor and Juanita Greenawait; and two sisters, Florine Deller of Dallastown and Linda Arnold and her husband, Jack of Felton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Boyd; and two sisters, June Flinchbaugh and Doris Boyd.
Memorial contributions may be made to the of PA, 3001 Old Gettysburg Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011 or the , Central PA Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020