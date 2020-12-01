1/
Ray E. Doll Jr.
Ray E. Doll Jr.

Jefferson - Ray E. Doll Jr., 61, of Codorus, passed away on Monday Nov. 30, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center, Hershey following a lengthy illness.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at St. Jacob's Union Cemetery, East George Street, York New Salem. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing will be required. There will be no viewing. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.

Ray was born in Hanover and was a son of Ray E. Doll, Sr., of Glenville and the late Nancy L. (Thoman) Doll.

He was a 1976 graduate of Susquehannock High School and assisted with the operations of the family dairy farm in Codorus Township.

Besides his father, he leaves, two brothers, Timothy E. Doll and his wife Kathy of Glenville and Michael A. Doll and his fiancé Donna M. Buckley of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson Fire Company, P.O. Box 3, Codorus Pa 17311.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
