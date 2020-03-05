|
Ray L. Anderson
Winterstown - Ray L. "Andy" Anderson, 87, passed from life to life eternal on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Shrewsbury. He was the husband of the late Miriam L. (Beck) Anderson to whom he was married for 51 years. More recently, he was the loving companion to the late Caroline Kline.
A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Winterstown United Methodist Church, 12184 Winterstown Rd., Felton with his pastor, The Rev. David Schultz officiating. Private burial will be in Winterstown EV Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born February 24, 1933 in Winterstown, a son of the late George W. and Marian E. (Oberlander) Anderson, he had retired from Caterpillar Inc. Ray was also a lifelong farmer, brick mason and carpenter. He loved golfing, going on hunting and fishing trips, and spending his Saturdays attending auctions and antique sales. He was a member of Winterstown U.M.C.
Mr. Anderson is survived by four children, Kimberly J. Krynock and partner Jeffrey Floyd, Sr. of Stoverstown, Vincent R. and wife Carrie Anderson of Winterstown, Kurt A. Anderson of Winterstown and Jennifer A. and husband Roland S. Merchant, Jr. of Brooklyn, NY; four grandchildren, Alexander V. and wife Erin Krynock, Rebekah A. and husband A. Michael Garrety, Elizabeth C. Anderson and Brendon B.C. Merchant; and a brother, Ross E. and wife Diane Anderson of York. He was preceded in death by two brothers, George E. and Earl F. Anderson.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ray may be made to at https://tinyurl.com/RayAndersonTribute or to Winterstown UMC, 12184 Winterstown Rd., Felton, PA 17322.
