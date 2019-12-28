Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray McWilliams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray N. McWilliams


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray N. McWilliams Obituary
Ray N. McWilliams

Conewago Township - Ray N. McWilliams passed away at his residence on Wednesday, December 25th. The Conewago Township resident was 71.

Mr. McWilliams was born on January 26, 1948 in York and was the son of the late Carlton B. and Thelma Mae (Barshinger) McWilliams.

Ray worked as a plumber and was a co-owner of his family business, McWilliams Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially hunting and playing golf. He also enjoyed playing pool and painting. He was a member of the Dry Run Rod and Gun in Centre County. He played in four pool leagues: Liberty Social Club, Southern York County Pool League, PA Pool League Players Association, and Northern York County Association. He was also a member of the Ultimate Touch Golf League.

He is survived by his two children, Kimberly Edmonston and her husband David and Jason McWilliams and his wife Ashley; three grandchildren, Logan and Gavin Edmonston and Lily Anne McWilliams. He is also survived by his three brothers, Donald L. McWilliams and his wife Darlene, James L. McWilliams and his wife Vicki, and Michael L. McWilliams and his wife Cindy; his sister, Beverly S. Miller and her husband William, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by a brother Ralph E. McWilliams.

Following cremation, a memorial service to honor Ray's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 3rd at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 11:00 AM until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions can be made to the or to the American Diabetes Association.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -