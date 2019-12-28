|
|
Ray N. McWilliams
Conewago Township - Ray N. McWilliams passed away at his residence on Wednesday, December 25th. The Conewago Township resident was 71.
Mr. McWilliams was born on January 26, 1948 in York and was the son of the late Carlton B. and Thelma Mae (Barshinger) McWilliams.
Ray worked as a plumber and was a co-owner of his family business, McWilliams Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially hunting and playing golf. He also enjoyed playing pool and painting. He was a member of the Dry Run Rod and Gun in Centre County. He played in four pool leagues: Liberty Social Club, Southern York County Pool League, PA Pool League Players Association, and Northern York County Association. He was also a member of the Ultimate Touch Golf League.
He is survived by his two children, Kimberly Edmonston and her husband David and Jason McWilliams and his wife Ashley; three grandchildren, Logan and Gavin Edmonston and Lily Anne McWilliams. He is also survived by his three brothers, Donald L. McWilliams and his wife Darlene, James L. McWilliams and his wife Vicki, and Michael L. McWilliams and his wife Cindy; his sister, Beverly S. Miller and her husband William, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by a brother Ralph E. McWilliams.
Following cremation, a memorial service to honor Ray's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 3rd at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 11:00 AM until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions can be made to the or to the American Diabetes Association.
To share condolences please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019