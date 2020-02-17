|
Ray Sanders
Dallastown - Ray E. Sanders, 83 of Dallastown passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital.
Born on October 9, 1936 in Seven Valleys, he was a son of the late Clarence and Galena (Hamm) Sanders.
Ray proudly served his country as a U.S. Army Medic and was a proud member of American Legion Post # 605 in Dallastown and the Yorkana Game & Gun Club. He spent his career as an assembler with Auto-Pak in York and also enjoyed working on the farm with his brother, George. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and NASCAR fan. Ray was very fond of nature and loved bald eagles and dogs, especially beagles. Most of all, he is remembered for his love of conversation and socializing.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his brother-in-law, Glen E. Gemmill, husband of the late Lenabelle of Dallastown; 1 niece, Janet M. Williamson and her husband Charles of Red Lion; 1 great-nephew, Travis J. Williamson of Reading; 1 great-niece, Sarah G. Smith and her husband Scott of York; 1 great-great-nephew, Lucas M. Smith and 2 great-great-nieces, Lucy M. Smith and Evelyn F. Williamson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George E. Sanders.
A funeral service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at 10am on Thursday, February 20th at Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown with Pastor Chet Joines officiating. Military honors will be rendered at the funeral home by the Dallastown American Legion Honor Guard. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery in Spring Grove. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Thursday from 9am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to York Unit ; 924 N. Colonial Ave.; York, PA 17403 or to John's Hopkins Parkinson's Disease Center; 731 North Broadway, Suite 733; Baltimore, MD 21224
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020