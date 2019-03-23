Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of The Open Door
8 Carlisle Ct
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Cooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray W. Cooley


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ray W. Cooley Obituary
Ray W. Cooley

Abbottstown - Ray W. Cooley, 79, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was the husband of Elva Jean (Falkenstein) Cooley, his wife of 54 years.

Ray was born February 22, 1940, in New Chester, the son of the late Oris W. and Minnie M. (Miller) Cooley.

Ray was a member of Church of The Open Door in York, he served in the U.S. Army, and was also a member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and AARP in New Oxford

In addition to his wife Elva, Ray is survived by a brother, Glenn Cooley, and three nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 AM, at Church of The Open Door, 8 Carlisle Ct, York, with Pastor Don Wagner officiating. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin. There will be no viewing at the church on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to a . Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now