Raymond "Ray" A. Santini
Red Lion - Raymond "Ray" A. Santini, of Red Lion, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 6:40 pm at Manor Care Dallastown, at the age of 87. He was the loving husband of Janice Y. (Yorks) Santini of Red Lion to whom he married on October 26, 1957, celebrating 62 years of marriage together.
He was born in Reynoldsville, PA on February 7, 1933 and was the son of the late Nazzarino and Caroline (Giuseppe) Santini. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Ray attended business school in Williamsport, PA, receiving a degree in accounting. He worked at American Chain and Cable Company, as an accountant, in their payroll and budget department, retiring in 1995, after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He attended the Catholic church.
Besides his wife, Janice, Ray has a son, Stephen P. Santini of Houston, TX. He was the uncle of Ronald Santini of Charlotte, NC and Frank Adamski of Reynoldsville, PA. Ray also leaves his sister in law, Judy Yorks of Bradford, PA and other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Angelo Santini and two sisters, Vera Santini, Anna Godek and a niece, Lynn Franson.
Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Services and burial will be private and take place in Reynoldsville at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ray, may be made to a favorite charity of your choosing.
Published in York Daily Record from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.