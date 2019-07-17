|
Raymond C. Crawford
Felton - Raymond C. Crawford "Spin", of Felton went from life to life eternal on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:10 AM at his home at age 105. He was the husband of the late Ruth Shaull Crawford.
He was born on October 2, 1913 to the late Wiley and Mary (Reno) Crawford at the present Bruce Warner farm on Stamper Road, Brogue. He was number 9 of ten children. All his siblings are deceased.
He farmed his place along New Bridgeville Road and worked for Ben Zarfos. He enjoyed hunting deer, small game, and ground hogs. He enjoyed traveling and toured many of the states. He pitches horseshoes, bowled, and golfed. He sang in the Church choir and Southern York County Male Chorus. He taught himself to play the fiddle and mandolin.
He had no children but many affectionately called him "Uncle Spin."
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Guinston Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 14130 Guinston Forge Road, Airville, PA. Visitation and viewing will begin at 10:00 AM with the service officiated by the Rev. Dr. Chester V. Joines. Burial will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Guinston Building Fund.
The family wishes to thank Deanie Taylor King and her personalized home care staff for their loving faithful professional service.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 17, 2019