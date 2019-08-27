|
Raymond C. Knoke
York - Raymond C. Knoke passed away August 24, 2019 at his residence after a prolonged and valiant fight to defeat Parkinson's Disease. Ray faced Parkinsons without complaint and maintained the mental toughness typical of a United States Marine to the end. Mr. Knoke (Ray) as he was known by so many, served his Country as a Buck Sergeant in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. Ray was a 1951 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and continued his education by completing the Engineer Equipment Mechanics School while in the Marine Corps.
Born November 30, 1933 in York, PA to Charles F. and Mary M. Moul Knoke, Ray became known by his strong will, cheerful demeanor, quick wit, sharpness of mind, understand sense of humor and work ethic. He was an engineer, mechanic and problem solver, equally at home with a wrench or a blueprint. Ray displayed a keen business acumen, but was not defined by it. Having done so many things in his lifetime, it's difficult to know what he enjoyed most. Whether as a marine, policeman, sales executive or business owner, he excelled. Ray founded, owned and operated Combustion Services until his retirement. At that juncture, traveling throughout the world with the love of his life, Chloé Eichelberger, became a high point of life for the couple. For relaxation, Ray loved boating and was a past Commodore of the Lakeview Yacht Club. Later, he became an avid golfer and enjoyed playing cards with his buddies at the Out Door Country Club.
A family man at heart, Ray dearly loved his family and was dearly loved by them. If there was a need, Ray was always there to help. With siblings, nephews and nieces in abundance, Ray was never without a new source of family pride. His frequent visits to his mother were always accompanied by his puppy, Sammy Jo and a bag of goodies, both of which never failed to brighten her day. Whenever possible, Sammy Jo was his sidekick and making the periodic trips to Florida was a treat for both of them. Ray took much joy out of those trips with Sammy, always preparing their Florida home for a visit by Chloé, soon to follow. A beautiful bouquet always awaited her arrival.
Ray is survived by Chloé Eichelberger and his sisters, Diana Waltemyer, Janet Weber, and Caroleen Miller. He is pre-deceased by parents, Charles F. and Mary Moul Knoke, a brother, Charles (Buck) H.E. Knoke, and sisters, Violet Smith, Henrietta Gantz, and Gloriadean Plath.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 West Springettsbury Avenue, York, PA 17403 with the Rev. Stanley Reep officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A viewing will be held Thursday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the church.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, or another .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019