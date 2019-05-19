|
|
Raymond E. Harlacher
Yoe - Raymond E. Harlacher, 87 of Yoe, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16th at Manor Care - Dallastown. He was the husband of Arlene R. (Floyd) Harlacher. The couple would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in October.
Mr. Harlacher was born in Dover Township on February 9, 1932 and was one of 12 children to George H. and Katie E. (Goodwin) Harlacher.
Raymond proudly served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked in manufacturing most of his life and after several years of service retired from Campbell Chain in 1994. He was proud of his service for his country and was a member of the Dallastown American Legion Post 605. Raymond grew a love for farming while he was being raised on his family's farm. He continued his love for farming throughout his life by helping on local farms in his spare time for as long as he was able.
In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by his four children, Thomas R. Harlacher of Red Lion, Michael C. Harlacher of Dover, Melissa A. Graser and her husband David of Dallastown and Todd A. Harlacher and his wife Susan of Abingdon, MD. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; as well as his four siblings, Robert Harlacher of Dover, Grace Stine of CA, Esther Stough of York New Salem, and Margaret Will of York. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
A graveside service to celebrate Raymond's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21st at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM. Military honors will be provided by the Dallastown American Legion Post 605.
Memorial contributions in Raymond's name can be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 19, 2019