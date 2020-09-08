Raymond E. NessYork Haven - Raymond E. Ness, age 88, of York Haven, died at 11:20 AM Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was the husband of Doris M. (Shimmel) Ness.Born July 3, 1932, in York County, a son of the late Franklin G. and Mildred Bernice (Basye) Ness, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. He retired as a Used Car Dealer and had worked as a Rural Postal Delivery carrier. Mr. Ness was a member of the Newberrytown Fire Company; Endless Winds Fire Company, Shunk, PA; Pennsylvania Association of Auto Dealers; Eureka West Shore Masonic Lodge #302; and Shriners International. He enjoyed spending time at his family camp in Sullivan County and spent many winters in Frostproof, Florida at Camp Inn.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Brenda N. Bonafair, and her husband Michael, of York Haven, and Beverly K. Dennis, and her husband Ronald, of Mount Wolf; two grandsons, Ryan Bonafair , and his wife Kori, and W. Allen Klinefelter III, and his wife Kyla; a sister, Helen M. Miner, of Lewisberry; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Louise A. Hepfer and Ruth M. Fink; and a brother, Harold F. Ness.Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.