|
|
Raymond 'Fred' F. Bechtel
Wrightsville - Raymond F. "Fred" Bechtel, 69, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Sandra "Sandee" (Vaught) Bechtel. The couple celebrated their 27th Wedding Anniversary on May 15.
Born on July 30, 1950 in York, Fred was a son of the late Virginia K. (Shive) and Nevin J. Bechtel, Sr. He graduated from Dallastown High School in 1968 as the President of his class. Fred began his career working at R.W. Bowman washing cars. From there he went to work at Jack Giambalvo Motor Company where he dedicated over 35 years of his life. Throughout his career he performed many roles within the dealership and retired in 2015 as a Vice President of the Corporation. Fred enjoyed spending free time on his sail, pontoon and speed boats. He also enjoyed jet and water skiing. He had a love for animals, especially the family cats. He would often travel with his wife and family to the beaches of Stone Harbor and Jamaica. Fred also enjoyed entertaining with friends and family along the Susquehanna River.
Fred is survived by bonus son, Kurt M. Heffner; bonus daughter, Megan M. Heffner; brother, Nevin J. Bechtel, Jr. and wife, Karen and nephews, Keith and Mark Bechtel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, in memory of Raymond "Fred" Bechtel, 1706 Long Level Road, Wrightsville, PA 17368 or to the Humane League of Lancaster County, in memory of Raymond "Fred" Bechtel, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020