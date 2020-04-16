|
|
Raymond F. King, Jr.
York - Raymond F. King, Jr., 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Joann S. (Landis) King, who passed away in December 2004. The couple were married for 50 years.
Born on February 17, 1935 in York, he was the son of the late Raymond F. Sr. and Pauline L. (Stoner) King. Raymond worked for C-P Flexible Packaging for 54 years before his retirement in 2013. He served as Vice President, but was also ahead of the engineering department where he took apart and assembled machinery. Raymond was a member of St. Paul's UCC in Dallastown. He served as Deacon and Elder for several years and was a past Treasurer. The family, unofficially, dubbed Raymond as the #1 King Kid out of 27 others.
During his free time, Raymond enjoyed hunting and fishing, occasionally traveling out to Wyoming, Minnesota and Lake Ontario with his children to catch some big game. Traveling was another enjoyment in life for Raymond. He and his family have been all over America, the Panama Canal, Spain and the Caribbean. Only 5 years ago, he decided to take his family on a Disney Cruise.
Raymond is survived by a son, Gregory R. King and wife, Kathryn; two daughters, Carol A. Crushong and husband, Barry and Crista J. Markle and husband, Brian; five grandchildren, Ryan and Joseph King, Kari Juliano, Michael Crushong and Brandon Markle; nine great grandchildren, Olivia, Steven and Anna Juliano, Cassie, Tyler and Miley Crushong, Bentley and Lincoln King, and Jacob Markle; five siblings, Catherine Smith, Ethel Emenheiser, Patricia Hildebrand, Pauline Attig and Thomas King. He is preceded in death by three siblings, Robert King, Austin King, and Ruth Garvey.
All services will be private, with a burial at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , PO box 198, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020