Raymond G. Smith
1944 - 2020
Raymond G. Smith

York - Raymond G. Smith, 75, passed away at 10:00 AM, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Manor Care North. He was the husband of Janet (Baker) Smith.

He was born December 24, 1944 in Harrisburg and was the son of the late Clarence and Mary (Wintermyer) Smith.

He graduated in 1962 from William Penn High School in York and was a member of Stillmeadow Church of Nazarene in York.

In addition to his wife, Janet, Raymond is survived by his son, John Smith of York and his grandson, Osric Smith of York. Raymond was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Bolton.

His funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from Noon to 1:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Raymond's service will be webcasts at http://www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1623557 Burial will be in Cassel's Cemetery in Manchester. Officiating at the service will be the Reverend Kent Vandervort.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Dementia Association, 1100 Liberty Ave Ste E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

To share memories of Raymond please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
SEP
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
