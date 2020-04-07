|
|
Raymond H. Dahlheimer
Elizabethtown - Raymond H. Dahlheimer, 95, of Elizabethtown, formerly of York, passed away at 2:20 pm, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. He was the husband of Ruthanna (Brenneman) Dahlheimer whom he married 75 years on November 18, 1944.
Raymond was born April 11, 1924, in Manchester Township, York County and was the son of the late E. Stuart and Martha (Wintermyer) Dahlheimer.
He graduated in 1942, from North York High School in North York. He was employed by Union Roofing and Paper Company for 15 years and J. H. Myers & Sons for 20 years before retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Square Club of York, Hawks Gunning Club, York Masonic Lodge and a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church of York (Roundtown).
In addition to his wife, Ruthanna, Raymond is survived by his son, Stephen Dahlheimer of York; his daughter, Kathy Ensminger of York; 4 grandchildren, Matthew Dahlheimer, Patrick Dahlheimer, Mark Ensminger and Kirk Ensminger and 4 great grandchildren, Breanna, Marley, Willow and Evan. Raymond was preceded in death by his brother, Clark Dahlheimer.
Funeral services for Raymond will be webcast on Friday, April 10, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. from the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf. To join the funeral service please visit the streaming address www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1429052. Burial will be private in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Officiating at his service will be his pastor Reverend Cynthia Baxter.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Masonic Village, Attn: Gift Planning, 600 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, Pa. 17022.
The family would like to thank all the dedicated healthcare providers at Masonic Village who were involved in Raymond's care.
To share memories of Raymond please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020