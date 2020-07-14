Raymond Joseph Brown



Raymond Joseph Brown passed away on July 10, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana. He was born on February 1, 1958 in Altoona, PA to Quentin and Shirley Brown. He graduated from West York Area High School (1977). In October of 1977 he enlisted in the United States Air Force and worked presidential support (AFI for 9 years), serving his country honorably for twenty years. He was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 203 in Bossier City, Eagle Scout, and was in the BSA for over fifty years. He was employed by Margaritaville Resort Casino since it's opening.



He was preceded in death by his father.



He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Debra Brown of Bossier City; son Kyle Brown of Dallas, Texas; daughter Caitlin Brown of Bossier City, LA; mother Shirley Brown of York, PA; brother Patrick Brown of York, PA.









