William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Raymond K. Loveland


Zion's View - Raymond K. Loveland, age 87, of Zion's View, died at 4:23 PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Country Meadows of York - South. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Bortner) Loveland.

Born on November 17, 1931 in York, he was the son of the late Roland W. and Margaret (Kennedy) Loveland. He was a self employed truck driver, and also owned Loveland's French Fries as well as Loveland's Used Cars in Zion's View.

Mr. Loveland is survived by four children, Deborah L. Miller, and her husband Dale, of Mount Wolf, Maureen L. Bocanegra of York Haven, Michael W. Loveland of Zion's View, and Kathy L. Doolittle, and her husband Dale, of Dover; thirteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private, with burial in Stewartstown Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019
