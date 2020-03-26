|
Raymond "Bruce" Kirkland
York - Eternal freedom has been granted: Raymond "Bruce" Kirkland, 67, passed away at his home on Monday, March 24, 2020.
Ray was born on May 18, 1952, in York to the late Donald E. Hall and the late Jane "Marie" Kirkland.
Ray was educated through York City School District, graduated from William Penn Sr High School (1970), and furthered his education at Central State University in Wilberforce, OH where he also played on the varsity basketball team. He also obtained a Bachelors of Science Degree from Devry University. Ray loved the game of basketball, both playing it and watching it. He also enjoyed fitness and music.
After serving in the U.S. Army as a meteorologist, the highlight of his vocation included a career in Accounting, which he completely enjoyed before returning, full circle, to the York City School District where he retired as a maintenance worker 2019.
In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by the Angels of his life, his grandmothers, Inez Kirkland and Helen Brown; his sister Crystal Maxfield; and his brothers Emory White and Donald Kirkland.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Raena Coates and granddaughter, Taylor Coates - both of Lawrenceville, GA; his brother, Bernard White of Lebanon, PA; his sisters - Valerie Kirkland, Natalie Kirkland, Tamara Kirkland, Lotus (Maxfield) Riley, and Sonja (Hall) Mahoney, a host of loving and supportive cousins, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and his very cherished brother-like cousin Eric Kirkland.
The family has entrusted Boulding Mortuary with the cremation services. A memorial celebration will take place at a later time due to the current crisis.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020