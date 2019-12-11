|
|
Raymond L. Markle
Hanover - Raymond L. Markle, 93, of Hanover, PA, went to be with the Lord and was reunited with his wife Esther on Monday, December 9, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran at Utz Terrace with his loving family by his side.
Born October 2, 1926, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond E. and Jennie (Shue) Markle. Raymond was the loving husband of the late Esther A. (Becker) Markle who died February 2, 2012, and with whom he shared sixty-four years of marriage.
Raymond was a member of Gettysburg Baptist Church and attended the Church of the Nazarene in Hanover, PA. He was a Sunday School Teacher for many years, and a past president of the Young People's Association at the church.
Raymond worked at Anaconda Wire Co., in York, PA, SKF Industries, and was a meat-cutter at Giant, Weis Markets, and Sensenig's.
Raymond was a life-long farmer, an advisor for the 4-H Club and enjoyed showing cattle at the York Fair and Harrisburg Farm Show. His garden was his pride and joy.
Raymond is survived by his children, Fred R. Markle and wife Edna of Hanover, PA, Rodney A. Markle and wife Denise of Lewes, DE, Brenda A. Kneller of Hanover, PA, and Timothy L. Markle and wife Sally of Spring Grove, PA; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dean Markle and Robert Markle, both of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Cool and a son-in-law, Earl W. Kneller.
A Funeral Service to celebrate and remember Raymond's life will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Hanover Church of the Brethren, 601 Wilson Avenue, Hanover, PA with the Rev. Geraldine Godfrey and Rev. Bill Mummert officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons Travis Markle, Tyke Markle, Ben Markle, Joshua Markle, Justin Kneller and Devin Faisal.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters Kimberly Smith, Jennifer Sanders, Christine Mowry, Rebecca Markle, Angela Faisal, and Jessica Kneller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond's memory may be made to the church or .
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019