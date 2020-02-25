Resources
York - Raymond L. Rosputinski, 73, of York passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the York Hospital. He was the husband of Jane E. (Beaver) Rosputinski.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Joseph Church York and burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Memorial contributions may be made to York SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406 or to St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. York, PA 17402
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
