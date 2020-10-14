1/1
Raymond L. Rubenstein
Raymond L. Rubenstein

York - Raymond L. Rubenstein, 79, entered into rest peacefully at home on October 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with his wife and son by his side. He had battled cancer. He was born on December 25, 1940, in Harrisburg and was the son of the late Lou and Minnie (Laveton) Rubenstein. Raymond was the loving husband of Shirley I. (Schnetzka) Rubenstein to whom he was married to for 46 years. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Dennis Rubenstein.

Ray was co-owner of the Dallastown Sewing Factory before becoming employed by Caterpillar. He then worked as a driver for Colonial Manor Nursing Home and lastly worked as a cashier for Weis Market on E. Market St. During his younger years, he owned a 49' sport fishing boat and enjoyed deep sea fishing in Ocean City and Key West. He made many vacation trips to the Island, with his wife. Ray enjoyed rooting for his children at the Dallastown wrestling matches and was a big fan of Penn State Football and New England Patriots. He took great pride in his backyard pond which he built and included a large waterfall which was featured in the York Daily Record. In his younger days he could be seen tanning and enjoying his backyard pool.

Ray is survived by his four stepsons, James, John, Chas and Michael Ruth along with 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren and other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
