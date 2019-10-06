|
Raymond O. Kraft, Jr. and Gregory A. Wise
York - Raymond O. Kraft, Jr. and Gregory A. Wise, both age 64, of York, died together Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at their residence.
Greg was born January 15, 1955 in York, a son of the late Ralph E. and Betty Jane (Conaway) Wise.
Ray was born April 34, 1955 in Baltimore, a son of the late Raymond O. and Marguerite E. (Bayne) Kraft.
They are survived by their children, Justin M. Wise, and his wife Amy of York, and Lindsay B. King, and her husband James of Baltimore; two grandchildren, Cody and Claire; Greg's brother, Edward B. Wise, and his wife Janet, of Red Lion; and their dog, Teddy. They were also preceded in death by Ray's sister, Linda A. Kraft; and two dogs, Roo and Bear.
Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019