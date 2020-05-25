|
Reba Vaught
York - Reba S. "Kate" Vaught, age 86 years, of Manchester Township, Susquehanna Village, York, PA and formerly of Airville, PA (Sunnyburn) died peacefully at her home at 12:55 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was the wife of Bruce C. Vaught who died on August 19, 2005.
Mrs. Vaught was born in Mountain City, TN on June 8, 1933 the daughter of the late Jacob Daniel and Blanche Stella (Perkins) Stout. A lover of books and a devoted reader, she also loved crossword puzzles. Each day she looked forward to the newspaper crossword puzzle arriving, skillfully completing every puzzle quickly.
Reba was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Cowboys since the 70's.
Mrs. Vaught was a longtime member of the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church in Airville, PA where she helped plan and participated in countless social events.
She is survived by; Three children: Terry Cole Vaught and Sherri Miller of York, PA Sandra Kay Bechtel, wife of the late Fred of Wrightsville, PA, Michael Howard Vaught and his wife, Hedy of York, PA. Six grandchildren: Megan Heffner, Kurt Heffner, Scott Vaught, Kristelle Shetron, Penny Trout and Chad Little.
Her nieces and nephew: Connie Hill, Annette Morrison and Gary Stout
Mrs. Vaught was preceded in death by her brother, Joey Stout.
Entombment will be in the mausoleum of Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, TN
The Harkins Funeral Home in Delta, PA and the Hux & Lipford Funeral Home in Mountain City, TN are assisting the family. The entombment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in her memory are requested for Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, 4316 Delta Rd., Airville, PA 17302.
To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 25 to May 27, 2020