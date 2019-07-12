|
|
Rebecca A. Ness
Spring Grove - Rebecca A. Ness, 42, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She was the loving wife of Travis S. Ness with whom she shared 22 years of marriage.
Born in York she was a daughter of Phil and Terry (Mansberger) Daugherty of Spring Grove. Rebecca and Travis met in high school and became high school sweet hearts. She worked for Yorktowne Urology for 20 years as a medical biller and enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking and stamping. Rebecca loved the beach and always collected sea glass from the beaches they visited. She also enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband and family in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan every year. Some of the places they traveled together were Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Maine, Vermont, Tennessee, Florida and St. Lucia. Rebecca was a member of New Freedom Baptist Church and will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
In addition to her husband Travis and parents Phil and Terry, she is survived by two sisters April, wife of Dan MacDonald and Amanda Daugherty-Roth; five nieces and nephews Calle, Addy, Danny, Ethan and Izabella MacDonald; parents-in-law Kenneth and Bonnie Ness; brother-in-law Corey Ness and wife Sarah; sister-in-law Charity, wife of Michael Rinehart and their three children Kayla, wife of Isaac Carpenter and their son Titus, Jenna and Megan Rinehart. Rebecca was preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery, Codorus. A viewing will take place from 9am until the time of her service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814 in her memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 12, 2019