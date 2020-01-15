|
Rebecca Kelly
YORK - Rebecca Jean Kelly, 68, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at York Hospital.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a viewing from noon- 1:30 p.m. Certified Celebrant Sam Piper will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York.
Becky was born in Brewton, AL on July 26, 1951, the daughter of Rita V. (Jordan) Shelly of York and the late Robert L. Shelly. She worked for 52 years for Sheltered Workshop and RITC, which is now Shadowfax.
She was active with Bell Socialization Services, where she enjoyed activities including attending concerts, bowling and trips. In her youth, she participated in multiple Special Olympic events.
Along with her mother, Becky leaves a brother, Robert J. Kelly of York; nieces and nephews: David Kelly and his wife Ruth and Susan Hinkle and her husband Chad; and great nieces and nephews, Derek Kelly and his wife Mary, Kyle Kelly, Bryce Hinkle, and Raegan Hinkle. She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Kelly.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bell Socialization Services, 160 S. George Street, York, PA 17401. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020