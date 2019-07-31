|
Rebecca M. "Becky" Amspacher
Glen Rock - Rebecca M. "Becky" (Krebs) Amspacher, 70, passed away, July 29, 2019, surrounded by her family, at her home. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Amspacher, to whom she was married to for 19 years prior to his passing on June 16, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville with the Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 pm Thursday at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock and from 10 to 11 am Friday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Becky was born on June 14, 1949 and was a daughter of the late Alton K. and Ida M. (Strausbaugh) Krebs.
She was a 1967 graduate of Susquehannock High School. She retired from York Traditions Bank where she was a Branch Associate and prior to that had worked for several local insurance agencies.
She was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ and was active in the local community and with her family reunions.
She is survived by a son, Kevin A. Krebs of Glen Rock; a daughter, Julia L. Poff of York Haven, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, two sisters, Susan J. Weichert of Glen Rock and Barbara A. Stuebing of Ft. Myers FL. She was predeceased by a son Randy L. Amspacher.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville 17329.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019