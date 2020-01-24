|
Rebecca M. Boeckel
York - Rebecca M. Boeckel, age 84, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 26, 1935 in York, she was preceded in death by her parents, Paul G. Boeckel and Ruth (Smith) Boeckel Rice, and sisters, Esther Selak and Leona Fisher.
She is survived by her half-siblings, Martha Kauffman, and her husband Jim, of New Cumberland; Timothy Boeckel, and his wife Robin, of Enola; and John Boeckel, and his wife Diane, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nephews, Thomas Fisher, Tom, Todd and Chris Kauffman, and Paul M. Boeckel; as well as several cousins.
Rebecca was a member of the Prospect Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
We respectfully honor Rebecca's wishes that there be no formal services. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020