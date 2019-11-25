|
|
Rebecca Schrom
York - Rebecca "Becky" (Spangler) Schrom, age 72, passed away on November 22, 2019 at home, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Steve Schrom; together they shared over 38 years of marriage.
Becky was born in Paradise Township, York County on June 2, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Lester Spangler and Mildred (Alwine) Spangler. She graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1965 and worked for Bookspan for over 42 years prior to retiring. She was a member of St. Paul Wolfs ECC in York, where she was active in the church choir, taught Sunday school and served on various committees.
In addition to her husband Steve, she is survived by her stepson David Schrom; her step-grandchildren Derrin and Desirae Schrom; her sister Nancy Reever and husband Dale; her niece Kimberly Athman and her nephews Mike and Robert Reever. She was predeceased by her brother Wayne Spangler.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Wolf's ECC, 4501 Wolf's Church Rd., York PA 17408 with Pastor Eric Palmquist officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11AM at the church. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Paul Wolfs ECC, 4501 Wolf's Church Rd., York PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019