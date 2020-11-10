Reda M. GrossYork - Reda M. Gross, 96, of York, died on November 9, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran - Sprenkle Drive. Born in York on November 21, 1923, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Iva (Gerberick) Bortner. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Myers and the late Roy E. Gross.Reda was a 1942 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and Prowells Business School and was a secretary for Columbia Gas. She was a life-long member of Heidelberg U.C.C. Reda was also a member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary and the York County Audubon Society.She is survived by a daughter Pamela A. Strathmeyer and her husband Jack of York, a step-son Philip R. Gross of York, a sister Jean Prescott of York and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Greenmount Cemetery, 721 Carlisle Ave., York with Rev. Robert E. Brown officiating. Please meet at the cemetery entrance by 12:45 pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heidelberg U.C.C., 47 West Philadelphia St., York, PA 17401.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.