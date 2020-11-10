1/1
Reda M. Gross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reda M. Gross

York - Reda M. Gross, 96, of York, died on November 9, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran - Sprenkle Drive. Born in York on November 21, 1923, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Iva (Gerberick) Bortner. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Myers and the late Roy E. Gross.

Reda was a 1942 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and Prowells Business School and was a secretary for Columbia Gas. She was a life-long member of Heidelberg U.C.C. Reda was also a member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary and the York County Audubon Society.

She is survived by a daughter Pamela A. Strathmeyer and her husband Jack of York, a step-son Philip R. Gross of York, a sister Jean Prescott of York and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Greenmount Cemetery, 721 Carlisle Ave., York with Rev. Robert E. Brown officiating. Please meet at the cemetery entrance by 12:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heidelberg U.C.C., 47 West Philadelphia St., York, PA 17401.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved