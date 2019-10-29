|
|
Reed M. Waltimyer
Dallastown - Reed Monroe Waltimyer, 94, died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Victorian Villa in Dallastown. He was the husband of the late Margie M. (Hershner) Waltimyer who died on March 25, 2012. The couple had been married for 65 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Windsor Church of God, 1125 Manor Rd., Windsor, PA 17366 with the Reverend Anthony Zumbo officiating. A viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on March 11, 1925 in East Hopewell Twp., he was a son of the late William and Lulu (Dinsmore) Waltimyer. Reed worked as a packer/shipper for Lyon Metal, a custodian for York Twp. and the Dallastown School District and maintenance for York College over the years.
Mr. Waltimyer was a member of Windsor Church of God where he served on the council for 47 years. He was also involved with the Republican Committee. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting.
Mr. Waltimyer leaves his son, Kenneth Waltimyer and wife, Linda of Red Lion; two daughters, Donna Grove and husband, Fred of Windsor and Debra Craley and husband, Greg of Red Lion; six grandchildren, Christopher Myers and wife, Sarah, Eric Myers and wife, Marianne, Trisha Stern and husband, Shane, Sheila Pujols and husband, Victor, Scott Beinhower and wife, Rachelle, Michelle Addison and husband, Kris; and 12 great grandchildren, Kathleen Myers, Zachary Myers, Caroline Myers, Bryant Myers, Myka Myers, Cole Stern, Kara Stern, Erin Stern, Lily Beinhower, Xander Beinhower, Cade Pujols and Zane Pujols. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and Russell Waltimyer; three sisters, Irma Snyder, Ruth Wolf and Esther Ness; and granddaughter, Terri Lyn Beinhower.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Victorian Villa for all of their care to Reed.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019