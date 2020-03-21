|
|
Regina C. Bennett
Dover - Surrounded by her family, Regina "Jeanne" C. (Larkin) Bennett, 85, entered into peaceful rest on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Manor Care North. Mrs. Bennett was born on October 24, 1934 in York, the daughter of the late Edwin A. and Beatrice M. (Mortorff) Larkin. She was the wife of Edwyn A. Bennett, Jr. of Dover. Next month would have been their 54th wedding anniversary. Regina was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, member of the Harrisburg Diocese and the National Councils of Catholic Women. Additionally, she was an associate with the Sisters of Saint Joseph and a member of the St. Rose Adult Choir. A proud graduate of York Catholic High School, she went on to get her teaching degree at West Chester University. Regina was part of the annual scholarship committee for the WCU Alumni Association of York. She began her teaching career in Long Island, NY where she met her husband. She enjoyed traveling, getting together with her high school and college friends, and was a great bowler!
Her greatest love was her family. Regina is survived by: her husband; children Bridget A. Schall and her husband Joseph; Joseph E. Bennett and his wife Debra; grandchildren Kathryn Schall, Emily Schall, and Nicholas Schall; grand dogs Daisy and Whitney; brother Michael Larkin and sister Margaret Mary "Peggy" Keller; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A private burial will be in Holy Savior Cemetery with Rev. Daniel Richards officiating. A public memorial Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in York on a future date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., of West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104, https://give2.chop.edu. Regina's grandson, who was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome at the age of three, has been a patient at CHoP.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020