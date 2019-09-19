|
Regina L. Dewey
DOVER - Regina L. (Riggs) Dewey, 65, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Stephen L. Dewey to whom she was married for 11 years and late Michael A. "Andy" Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 4PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ-Stoverstown, 2173 Stoverstown Rd, Spring Grove. Officiating the service will be her pastor, the Rev. David Martin. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born August 26, 1954 in Cedar Rapids, IA, she was a daughter of Galen Riggs of York and Oma (Lance) Martin of Ada, OK. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and was nominated into Who's Who Among Students in Universities and Colleges.
She was employed as an Occupational Therapist at Lincoln Intermediate Unit for 20 years until her retirement in 2015. Previously she worked for several years at Hanover Foods in product development.
An avid reader, she was a member of several book clubs. She was extremely giving and enjoyed volunteering her time at the Pappus House as a massage therapist and once traveled as a volunteer to Uganda. Regina loved being outside surrounded by nature, she was also a great cook, enjoyed traveling and concerts.
Mrs. Dewey is also survived by two children, Maggie A. Pack and her husband, Ken of Vian, OK and Aaron D. Joseph of Columbus, OH; one grandson, Laken M. Pack; three siblings, David Riggs of York, Jason Riggs of North Carolina and Diana Drummond of Ada, OK; two sisters-in-law, Jane Tushingham and Patrice "Mandy" Joseph; one brother-in-law, Robert Joseph and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019