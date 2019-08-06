|
Reginald Baxter
Dillsburg - Reginald Lee Baxter, 74, of Dillsburg, passed away on August 3, 2019, in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness. He was an Industrial Arts teacher at the Dover Area School District, where he retired after 35 years of service. He was also co-owner/partnered with his dear friend, Ron Wenger for 10 years, as R & R Construction. Reg is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 52 years, Jane E. Dick Baxter, as well as his two devoted sons Brad (Angela) of Dillsburg, and Bryan (Tracy) of Mechanicsburg; his 8 grandchildren; Colton, Ryane (Sam), Dylan, Dakota, Elliana, Faith, Jayden and Jaylah; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at Cocklin Funeral Home with visitation from 9-11 a.m. and service beginning 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Dillsburg Cemetery, Golf Course Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Asana Hospice & Palliative Care, 4813 Jonestown Road, Ste. 201, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or New Hope Ministries, 99 W. Church Street, Dillsburg, PA. For a complete obituary and to sign an online guestbook visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019